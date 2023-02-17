US President Joe Biden on Friday (IST) spoke about the unidentified objects detected in the US skies in the recent days. Biden said that the US has been closely monitoring the country's airspace since the suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over several states on 4 February.

He said he will be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but makes no apologies for taking down the first balloon over South Carolina on 4 February.

"I expect to be speaking with President Xi and I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this," Biden said, adding: "I make no apologies for taking down that balloon."

The US military has shot down all four mysterious aerial objects recently. However, it remains unclear about the latest three objects that were knocked during weekends. Biden said that the US and the Canadian military are recovering the debris to learn about the three objects.

The President emphasised that the US still does not know what these objects were, but nothing suggested that they were from China's spy balloon programme.

He said the latest assessment suggested that they were private balloons.

He has asked the intelligence community to take a broader assessment of the aerial objects.

He added that knocking down the unidentified objects was the correct decision. He said, "If any object poses a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down".

On making the US airspace safer Biden said his government will take three key initiatives-- Establishing a better inventory of unmanned objects above America, aiming to better detect unmanned objects in airspace, and updating rules and regulations for unmanned objects above the USA.

The US President added that his government has imposed restrictions on six Chinese firms that "directly support" the Chinese military's aerospace programme. These companies can access US technology, he said.

Biden had remained largely silent on the objects downed Friday off the coast of Alaska, Saturday over Canada and Sunday over Lake Huron. On Monday, the White House announced earnestly there was no indication of “aliens or extraterrestrial activity." By Wednesday, US officials said they were still working to locate the wreckage from the objects, but that they expected all three to be unrelated to surveillance efforts.