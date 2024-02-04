'Experienced racism..': UK PM Rishi Sunak opens up, says parents wanted him to speak without an accent to ‘fit in’
The 43-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years and also the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage in the UK.
UK's Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday said he experienced 'racism' when he was a child and his parents sent him for extra drama lessons so that he could 'speak properly' without an accent to 'fit in', reported PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message