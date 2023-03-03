Expert warns of possible new Covid variant as deadly strains transmit among dogs

In the study, Beagle dogs were infected with the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus through their noses. After 24 hours, the infected dogs were kept with virus-naive dogs in large animal isolators. Over the course of a week, the researchers observed both the infected and virus-naive dogs, but could not detect any visible symptoms. However, after 10 days of cohousing, the lung tissue of the dogs was collected for histopathologic examination and viral load measurement. An analysis of the lungs showed microscopic lesions were present in both the infected and transmission canines.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}