Expert warns of possible new Covid variant as deadly strains transmit among dogs
If infection between species and individuals is repeated, the possibility of another variant increases, expert said
Transmission of deadly coronavirus, including severe delta variant, is seen among dogs and now, many scientists are worried that new variants can emerge if it is not tackled tactfully.
A recent study conducted by South Korean researchers has found that certain variants of Covid-19, including the severe Delta variant, can be transmitted between dogs. Led by Professor Song Dae-sub of Seoul National University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and researcher Yoo Kwang-soo of Jeonbuk National University, the study is the first of its kind to find transmission among dogs.
In the study, Beagle dogs were infected with the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus through their noses. After 24 hours, the infected dogs were kept with virus-naive dogs in large animal isolators. Over the course of a week, the researchers observed both the infected and virus-naive dogs, but could not detect any visible symptoms. However, after 10 days of cohousing, the lung tissue of the dogs was collected for histopathologic examination and viral load measurement. An analysis of the lungs showed microscopic lesions were present in both the infected and transmission canines.
"Our results demonstrate that the dogs were susceptible to infection with and could transmit both strains to other dogs through direct contact," the study found.
Now, scientists worry that that Covid infection transmitting between species can give rise to new variants.
“If infection between species and individuals is repeated, the possibility of another variant increases," professor Song was quoted by the Korean Herald as saying.
“It is time to consider the use of animal vaccines to prevent the reverse zoonosis of pets."
The study also found that proliferative viruses can be spread through dogs’ nasal discharge. The researchers suggest that pet vaccinations should be actively considered to prevent animal-to-human infection. According to the study, Sars-CoV-2 or Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers-CoV) can be transmitted to other species, and the team has suggested that the use of animal vaccines should be considered to prevent the reverse zoonosis of pets.
The study was funded by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and was published by the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. The research team has warned that if infection between species and individuals is repeated, the possibility of another variant increases. Therefore, it is time to consider the use of animal vaccines to prevent the reverse zoonosis of pets.
