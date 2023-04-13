Experts identify new symptoms of Arcturus, a highly transmissible Covid variant1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:01 AM IST
The Indian government has conducted mock drills to ensure that hospitals are prepared for rising coronavirus infections as XBB.1.16 cases are increasing in the country.
The World Health Organization has its eye on a new Covid-19 variant--XBB.1.16, dubbed as Arcturus--which is fueling a new surge of cases in India, US, Singapore, Australia, and other countries. The Indian government has also held mock drills to ensure that hospitals are prepared for rising coronavirus infections.
