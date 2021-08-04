Climate change may be a cause of the recent and frequent cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, experts have said.

As per a recent report by Down to Earth, the hilly regions have witnessed 26 cloudbursts between January to July this year, which may be linked to climate change and the fragile ecology of Himachal Pradesh.

However, the central government has refuted the claims.

Minister of state for environment, forests and climate change Ashwini Kumar Choubey recently told Rajya Sabha that the manifestation of extreme events, including cloudbursts, and their incidence are modelled and projected in various scientific assessments.

He said that there is no established study for India estimating the quantified contribution of climate change in triggering such cloudbursts.

"The science of the attribution of such extreme events to climate change is far more complex and currently an evolving subject and being closely studied by Ministry of Earth Sciences, through the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the India Meteorological Department," Choubey said.

But on the other hand, the environment department of the Himachal Pradesh government has warned in its State Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan that floods, landslides, glacial lake bursts, excess rainfall, excess snowfall and unseasonal rains would increase if the effects of climate change were not mitigated, according to Down to Earth.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur also recently told the Himachal Pradesh assembly that global warming is resulting in climate change, which sometimes causes drought-like situations and sometimes heavy rains.

Cloudbursts are sudden and extreme rainfall events over a limited area in a short period, but there is no universal definition of the phenomenon. The IMD defines a cloudburst as any event where 100 millimetres of rainfall lashed a 20-30 square kilometres region in an hour.

