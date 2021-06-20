Experts shift focus to hospitalisation numbers as vaccination drive progresses

Scientists say comparing the prevalence of Covid to the flu, which kills about 650,000 people globally each year, will become an important yardstick come next fall and winter. Covid has killed more than 3.8 million people since the start of 2020, but vaccinated countries should eventually be able to treat its periodic resurgences in the same way as they do the flu -- and make policy decisions accordingly.

