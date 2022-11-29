Why is Kim Kardashian being criticised?

Kim is being criticized as she has not cut ties with the brand but rather said that she is re-evaluating her relationship with the brand. One user wrote, "Balenciaga knew exactly what they were doing." Another user wrote, “What she really meant: “Hey, I know what they did is disgusting & disturbing, but unfortunately they pay me too much so I will continue to support them while making you seem like I care. So sorry, it's just too much money to pass up & I only care about my kids, not yours." Some other wrote, “Kim, there was nothing accidental about it. It was well thought out and disturbingly perverted." Another user wrote, “Didn't you divorce Kanye over a MAGA hat? lol I think it's hilarious that you wana try and work it out with this company who basically approved CP & child abuse. It's gross. Even for you."