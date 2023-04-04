Explained: Can Donald Trump still run for 2024 US presidential polls?3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:36 PM IST
After appearing in front of supporters on reaching New York on Monday, former US President Donald Trump will appear in front of the court on Tuesday.
Former US President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday following his indictment on criminal charges after a probe into hush money paid to a porn star.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×