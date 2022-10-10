“How the financial markets should be regulated to fulfil their function – channelling savings to productive investments without causing recurring crises – is a question that researchers and politicians continue to wrestle with. The research being rewarded this year, and the work that builds upon it, makes society much better equipped to take on this challenge," the Academy noted, and added, “This reduces the risk of financial crises developing into long-term depressions with severe consequences for society, which is of the greatest benefit to us all."