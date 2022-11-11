Explained: How FTX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, blew up

On Wednesday night, Binance announced on Twitter that it was backing out of the deal with FTX. It said, "As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX. In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help."