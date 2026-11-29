Iran allegedly used SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet network in operations targeting US forces after the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Tehran, raising fresh concerns over the use and control of satellite-based communication technology in modern warfare.

A Washington Post report on Saturday, citing people familiar with internal discussions at SpaceX, said the company had identified two unauthorised uses of Starlink that its team believed were connected to Iran’s efforts against US forces.

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The revelations have reportedly angered SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk, who was briefed about the incidents, according to the newspaper.

The report also highlighted questions surrounding the use of SpaceX's military-grade satellite communication system by the US military itself.

Musk was reportedly informed that the US military had deployed one-way drones using Starshield, a militarised version of Starlink, but had subscribed to a cheaper service plan designed for ground operations, one source told the Washington Post.

A classified report detailing the Iranian military's alleged use of Starlink was also submitted to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the newspaper reported.

However, the US Department of Defense told Reuters that it was "not aware of the report to the [office of the defense secretary] pertaining to this subject".

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Also Read | Why Amazon’s rival to Starlink is struggling to catch up with SpaceX

What is Starlink, and how does it work? Starlink is a satellite-based internet service operated by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk. Unlike conventional internet services that depend heavily on ground-based infrastructure, Starlink uses thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit to provide internet connectivity to users through specialised terminals.

The network can provide internet access in remote areas and locations where conventional communication infrastructure is unavailable, damaged or restricted.

Its ability to operate without relying on conventional terrestrial networks has also made it strategically important during military conflicts and humanitarian emergencies.

However, the same capabilities have raised concerns about its potential use by military forces, including those operating in countries where the service is not officially authorised.

Also Read | How Starlink limits force Ukraine to fight with the brakes on

Why is Starlink's alleged use by Iran significant? Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, but Musk has previously acknowledged that the service is active in the country.

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Iranian authorities have repeatedly restricted public internet access during periods of political unrest. During nationwide protests in January, the government imposed internet restrictions following deadly demonstrations.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US government subsequently smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran to help people bypass restrictions on internet access.

Since the United States and Israel began their military campaign against Iran towards the end of February, Tehran has maintained tight controls over internet connectivity.

Also Read | How Starlink limits force Ukraine to fight with the brakes on

Why has Starlink faced scrutiny in other conflicts? The controversy is not limited to Iran. Starlink's role in the Russia-Ukraine war has also brought the satellite network under scrutiny.

Ukraine has relied on Starlink for communications during the war, including in areas where conventional infrastructure has been damaged. However, concerns have also emerged over Russia's attempts to access the network for military purposes.

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According to the Washington Post, Musk earlier this year took action after Ukraine requested that SpaceX prevent Russian forces from using Starlink to operate attack drones.

SpaceX has since increased restrictions to prevent unauthorised access to its network, including tighter oversight of resellers and their customers.

Unlike traditional military communication infrastructure, Starlink is controlled by a private company whose decisions can influence connectivity in active conflict zones.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.