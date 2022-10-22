Explained: How is China's Communist Party changing its constitution?2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 03:12 PM IST
The new resolution defines Xi Jinping as core leader of the party and cement his ideas as the guiding principles of China's future
The new resolution defines Xi Jinping as core leader of the party and cement his ideas as the guiding principles of China's future
China's Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Saturday, approving amendments cementing Xi Jinping's iron grip on the party. The Congress sets up Xi, 69, for a third five-year leadership term that would solidify his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic.