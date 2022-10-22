Explained: How is China's Communist Party changing its constitution?

China's Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Saturday, approving amendments cementing Xi Jinping's iron grip on the party. The Congress sets up Xi, 69, for a third five-year leadership term that would solidify his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic.

What are the changes that were implemented this time?

Xi Jinping position in the party

The resolution, this time, defines Xi as the "core" leader of the party and cement his ideas as the guiding principles of China's future development.

All party members will have to "acquire a deep understanding" of Xi's unassailable role and work to uphold it, the document says.

For a long time, Xi has been considered the ‘core’ of the party, but the new resolution uses the designation more often and in more reverent terms than the previous one. This hint towards further consolidation of his untrammelled power.

Inclusion of ‘Xi Jinping Thought’

There was much clamour about whether the party would include the term "Xi Jinping Thought" as its guiding doctrine. The resolution Saturday referred to the ideology by its longer name -"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era", indicating that its status had not been significantly elevated.

The party, however, recognised it as "the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century". It "embodies the best Chinese culture and ethos of this era", the resolution said.

"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era", that first came into existence in 2017, ideated the party must take a commanding role in Chinese society while pushing further reform, national security and internal discipline.

On Taiwan tension

The resolution also says that the party, from now on, will openly say it opposes Taiwanese independence.

The previous doctrine mention that the party will "work continuously to strengthen the unity of all the Chinese people, including compatriots... in Taiwan" as part of efforts to achieve the "reunification of the motherland".

In contrast, the new one says, "... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'".

Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its own territory and has vowed to one day take it -- by force if necessary.

During the congress opening ceremony, Xi reiterated that China would never renounce the option of using force to impose its rule on Taiwan.