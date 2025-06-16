Explained: How Israel-Iran conflict escalated — What’s happened so far

World leaders are sounding urgent calls for de-escalation as the Israel-Iran conflict enters its fourth day, with fears mounting over a broader regional war and global instability. The crisis erupted on Friday (June 13) after Israel launched a sweeping air and drone offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, triggering a fierce retaliatory barrage of missiles and drones from Tehran. As civilian casualties rise and critical nuclear sites lie in ruins, international actors—including the United Nations, Russia, Turkey, and the Vatican—have issued strong condemnations and appeals for restraint, while diplomatic efforts to restart nuclear talks have collapsed.

How Israel-Iran conflict erupted and escalated — Here's what happened so far

The conflict erupted on Friday (June 13), when Israel launched a sweeping air and drone offensive on Iran, targeting:

Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites

Senior Iranian generals and nuclear scientists Israel described the attack as a preemptive strike to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

Nuclear Program damaged The IAEA confirmed four critical Iranian nuclear facilities were hit, including Natanz and Isfahan.

Above-ground structures at Natanz were destroyed; underground damage is still being assessed.

Israel claims Iran’s nuclear program has been set back by months.

Tehran is now considering withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iran’s retaliation Iran responded with massive missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities:

270+ missiles fired; 22 breached Israeli air defenses.

Key cities hit: Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rehovot, Bat Yam, Tamra

Civilian toll in Israel: at least 24 dead, 500+ injured One Iranian missile landed near the US consulate in Tel Aviv, escalating diplomatic concern.

Israel’s escalation Israel now claims full aerial dominance over Iranian airspace, conducting extensive strikes on:

120+ missile launchers

10 Quds Force command centers

Oil facilities, military HQs, and radar installations Civilian casualties in Iran have surged amid attacks on residential zones

Israel’s military reports 224 Iranian deaths, including top commanders and scientists.

Mossad's role inside Iran Reports suggest Mossad operatives pre-positioned explosive drones and weapons inside Iran weeks in advance:

Iranian radar and defense systems were sabotaged from within

Tehran has detained several suspected Israeli agents

Civilian and structural toll Iran: At least 224 dead, 1,200+ injured. Rights groups claim 400+ deaths, many civilians.

Israel: 24 dead, nearly 500 injured. Strikes caused damage to homes, infrastructure, and a key oil refinery.

Global diplomacy & mediation efforts

Turkey offered to mediate; President Erdogan has spoken to leaders in Iran, Israel, and Russia.

Russia advised its citizens to leave Israel and may initiate evacuation plans.

Putin and Erdogan jointly condemned Israeli strikes and called for diplomacy.

Donald Trump, though supportive of Israel’s right to self-defense, blocked a past Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, calling it too dangerous.

Trump now suggests Putin could mediate.

Most intense strikes yet Israel has escalated to deeper strikes, hitting:

Iran’s Defense Ministry HQ in Tehran

Oil refineries and missile production sites

Aerial refueling aircraft in Mashhad – Israel’s farthest strike to date Meanwhile, Iran continues launching waves of retaliation, with damage reported across central and northern Israel.

Collapse of nuclear talks US–Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

Israeli PM Netanyahu says “regime change in Tehran is not off the table”

Iran blames US for backing Israel’s military action

Regional and global fallout Oil prices surged 13% as fears grow of supply disruptions

Airspace closures in Iran, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon signal rising regional risk