Like his predecessor Liz Truss, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is a huge backer of the Indo-UK trade deal. In fact, in his first conversation as the PM with Narendra Modi, Sunak said he is “excited" about how the two “great democracies" can achieve as they deepen their ties and also conveyed the importance of a ‘comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement’. But what could act as a hindrance to the ongoing dialogues between the two countries is the reappointment of Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary.

For the uninitiated, Braverman resigned earlier this month after breaching ethics rules by sending a sensitive government email from a private account. In her resignation letter, she harshly criticised Truss, which eventually hastened her exit. And after taking office, one of the first things Sunak did is rehire Braverman, a move that is highly criticized by many in his party.

Let’s dig deeper to find out why Braverman's reappointment to the Sunak cabinet can affect the UK-India trade.

Why the UK-India trade deal can cause friction between Sunak and Braverman?

Bloomberg reported that Braverman's appointment speaks to Sunak's desire to keep a noisy right-wing faction onside as he seeks to rebuild party unity and make some difficult economic decisions.

But it increasingly looks like a lose-lose. In keeping her, he signs up to an illiberal immigration policy that undermines his broader economic vision and Britain's global standing. In shuffling her out, he'd anger the right of his party and confirm suspicions that her appointment showed poor judgment, it further said.

Apparently, Sunak during his first conversation as the UK PM with Narendra Modi conveyed the importance of a ‘comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement’. Modi confirmed the same by tweeting “…We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA."

Later, reports suggested, the majority section of the agreement has already been completed but the UK government cited that the deal will be sealed only after it is “happy that it is fair and reciprocal". Asserting the same, trade department minister Greg Hands said earlier this week, "We are working towards the best deal for both sides… ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the UK economy."

Why Braverman is apprehensive about the deal?

Unlike the prime minister, Braverman seems apprehensive about the deal given her comment about ‘visa overstayers’.

Earlier this month, Braverman told The Spectator, “I have concerns about having an open borders migration policy with India because I don’t think that’s what people voted for with Brexit." Following this, the deal practically reached the verge of collapsing.

Truss's views on ‘immigration’ clashed with Braverman. Sunak is likely to clash with Braverman too. Though he took a tough line on immigration during the summer leadership race and does not want limits lifted, he's resisting setting targets.

That leaves the party trapped in a policy that neither appeases anti-immigrant factions nor serves the economy. And it will be interesting to see how things ultimately unfold.