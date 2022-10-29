Like his predecessor Liz Truss, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is a huge backer of the Indo-UK trade deal. In fact, in his first conversation as the PM with Narendra Modi, Sunak said he is “excited" about how the two “great democracies" can achieve as they deepen their ties and also conveyed the importance of a ‘comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement’. But what could act as a hindrance to the ongoing dialogues between the two countries is the reappointment of Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary.

