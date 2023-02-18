Explained: How to remotely work-from-Spain with digital nomad visa
To qualify for the digital nomad visa, applicants must be non-EU nationals who work remotely for non-Spanish companies
Spain has recently introduced ‘digital nomad visa’ that allows non-EU nationals to live and work in the country for up to five years. This move is part of the new Startup Act, which aims to attract entrepreneurship and boost the country's tech scene. Here's a look at how you can become a digital nomad in Spain.
