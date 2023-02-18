Spain has recently introduced ‘digital nomad visa’ that allows non-EU nationals to live and work in the country for up to five years. This move is part of the new Startup Act, which aims to attract entrepreneurship and boost the country's tech scene. Here's a look at how you can become a digital nomad in Spain.

Who can become a digital nomad?

To qualify for the digital nomad visa, applicants must be non-EU nationals who work remotely for non-Spanish companies. They are allowed to earn a maximum of 20% of their income from Spanish firms.

Applicants must provide proof that they have worked with their clients or company for more than three months before applying, and the company they work for must have been operational for at least one year.

For freelancers, they must demonstrate that they have a contract of employment or they have been regularly employed by a company outside of Spain - and that their job can be done remotely.

At least three years' work experience is required in lieu of qualifications such as a university degree or professional certificate.

What are the requirements for Spain's digital nomad visa?

The applicant for the digital nomad visa has to proof that he/she earns enough money to be self-sufficient in the country. The income threshold is set at 200% of the country's monthly minimum wage and can be proven using bank statements, contracts, and invoices. Health insurance is also required.

Also, applicants must have no criminal record in Spain or in the country where they have resided for the five years prior to the application.

How can one apply for digital nomad visa?

Applicants can apply for the digital nomad visa directly through a consulate or embassy in their home country, or they can enter Spain on a tourist visa and apply within the first three months.

Required documentation includes the application form, proof of payment for the administrative fee, a copy of the passport, proof of qualifications or work experience, proof of employment and income, proof the company has existed for more than a year, a letter of authorisation from the company to work in Spain, proof of a clear criminal record, and proof of health insurance.