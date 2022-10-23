Explained: How Xi Jinping became the most powerful man in China?3 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 06:14 PM IST
Few foresaw that Xi Jinping would become the most assertive Chinese leader in decades.
Few foresaw that Xi Jinping would become the most assertive Chinese leader in decades.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday created history, becoming the first leader of the ruling Communist Party after party founder Mao Zedong to get re-elected for an unprecedented third term in power with the prospect of ruling China for life.