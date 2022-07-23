WHO on 23 July said that at present, the outbreak has continued to grow, and there are now more than 16,000 reported cases from 75 countries and territories, and five deaths. Check details here.
With cases rising rapidly globally, World Health Organization has declared Monkeypox a global health emergency, which means the WHO now views the outbreak as a significant enough threat to global health that a coordinated international response is needed.
Though this new declaration does not impose requirements on governments, but requires an attention to take action. Previously in January 2020, WHO declared Covid-19 outbreak a global health emergency.
Before looking at the broader aspect, lets get to an insight of the disease:
What is Monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis – virus transmitted to humans from animals – with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, but clinically less severe.
The virus of this disease is an an enveloped double-stranded DNA virus that belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family – having two distinct genetic clades of the Monkeypox virus: the central African (Congo Basin) clade and the west African clade.
As per details, the Congo Basin clade has historically caused more severe disease and was thought to be more transmissible.
a) Animal to human transmission: Animal-to-human (zoonotic) transmission can occur from direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or cutaneous or mucosal lesions of infected animals. The natural reservoir of Monkeypox has not yet been identified, however, rodents are the most likely. Eating inadequately cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals is a possible risk factor. People living in or near forested areas may have indirect or low-level exposure to infected animals.
Transmission routes:
b) Human-to-human transmission: This sort of transmission can result from close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or recently contaminated objects. Normally the transmission from droplet respiratory particles requires prolonged face-to-face contact, which puts health workers, household members and other close contacts of active cases at greater risk.
The transmission can also occur via the placenta from mother to fetus (which can lead to congenital Monkeypox) or during close contact during and after birth. Though close physical contact is a well-known risk factor for transmission, it is unclear at this time if Monkeypox can be transmitted specifically through sexual transmission routes.
Signs and Symptoms:
Usually the incubation period of Monkeypox is from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. It can be divided into two periods.
Signs and Symptoms:
a) The invasion period: characterized by fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy – swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, myalgia – muscle aches, and intense asthenia – lack of energy. Also, Lymphadenopathy is a distinctive feature of Monkeypox compared to other diseases.
b) Skin Eruption: It begins within 1–3 days of appearance of fever. Its rashes tend to be more concentrated on the face and extremities rather than on the trunk. It affects the face, and palms of the hands and soles of the feet. Oral mucous membranes, genitalia, conjunctivae, and cornea are affected.
The rash evolves sequentially from macules to papules, vesicles, pustules and crusts which dry up and fall off. In severe cases, lesions can coalesce until large sections of skin slough off.
Duration:
Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.
Duration:
Complications:
It includes secondary infections, bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and infection of the cornea with ensuing loss of vision. The extent to which asymptomatic infection may occur is still unknown.
Complications:
Diagnosis of Monkeypox:
1) Other rash illnesses, such as chickenpox, measles, bacterial skin infections, scabies, syphilis, and medication-associated allergies must be considered for clinical differential diagnosis.
Diagnosis of Monkeypox:
2) Lymphadenopathy during the prodromal stage of illness can be a clinical feature.
3) If suspected, health workers should collect an appropriate sample, send it to the labs, and test the patient with Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for accuracy.
4) Serology and antigen detection methods are therefore not recommended for diagnosis or case investigation.
Treatment of Monkeypox:
1) Offer clinical care to patient.
Treatment of Monkeypox:
2) He/she should offered fluids and food to maintain adequate nutritional status and secondary bacterial infections should be treated as indicated.
Global scenario:
WHO on 23 July said that at present, the outbreak has continued to grow, and there are now more than 16 thousand reported cases from 75 countries and territories, and five deaths.
Global scenario:
