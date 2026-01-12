Explained: What is Pax Silica, the US-led AI, semiconductor supply chain bloc India will be invited to join

India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a US-led initiative aimed at creating a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven technology and AI supply chain, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced on January 12.

Announcing on X (formerly Twitter), Gor said: “Pleased to share that India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand together.”

India’s inclusion comes as a major step in strengthening bilateral cooperation with the United States in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). The move also positions India as a potential alternative production hub for global semiconductor manufacturing.

What is Pax Silica Pax Silica is the US State Department’s flagship initiative on AI and supply chain security, designed to coordinate allied nations on critical technology ecosystems. The program covers the full technology supply chain, spanning:

-Critical minerals and energy inputs

-Advanced manufacturing and high-end hardware

-Semiconductors and AI infrastructure

-Compute and data logistics

The initiative seeks to reduce coercive dependencies by lowering reliance on any single country for key technologies and materials, safeguarding advanced technologies from theft or misuse. It also aims to build trusted digital infrastructure, support innovation, and promote fair market practices among partner nations.

Current membership and expansion Pax Silica currently includes the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the UAE, and Australia.

Recently, Qatar and the UAE have also been invited to join, reflecting US efforts to bring the Middle East into a technology-focused economic framework, including cooperation between Israel and Gulf states.

Pax Silica importance According to the Pax Silica Declaration, the initiative recognizes that the AI revolution is reshaping global supply chains and driving unprecedented demand for energy, critical minerals, and technological hardware. By coordinating strategic investments and fostering innovation across allied nations, Pax Silica aims to unlock economic potential, protect sensitive technologies, and ensure AI-driven prosperity for partner countries.

Key objectives of Pax Silica: -Secure and diversify global AI and semiconductor supply chains

-Reduce reliance on any single nation for critical technologies

-Promote trusted collaboration in advanced manufacturing, computing, and AI

-Build resilient digital infrastructure and foster innovation