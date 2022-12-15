Explained: Peru's political crisis, why it has declared national emergency?

In Peru, the protestors have been demanding Castillo’s freedom, Boluarte’s resignation and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress.
Several violent protests have broken out across the country with agitators blocking roads, invading airports and setting building on fire, since former Peru President Pedro Castillo (a leftist elected in 2021) was ousted on December 7 in an impeachment vote.
They have been demanding Castillo’s freedom, Boluarte’s resignation and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress, AP reported.
Authorities informed that around eight people mostly teenagers, have died in clashes with the police. Of these, at least six were victims of gunfire, according to rights groups as quoted by news agency Reuters.
Following the demonstrations, Peru announced a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, granting police special powers and limiting freedoms including the right to assembly.
Boluarte's defense minister Alberto Otarola told reporters, “We have agreed to declare a state of emergency throughout the country, due to the acts of vandalism and violence."
How political crisis in Peru started?
The political upheaval started in Peru since Castillo was ousted on the charges of illegally trying to dissolve the Andean nation's Congress. His vehicle was intercepted as he traveled through Lima’s streets with his security detail. Prosecutors accused him of trying to seek political asylum at the Mexican Embassy.
Prosecutors said that they were seeking 18 months of pretrial detention for Castillo, who has been charged with rebellion and conspiracy.
Castillo's former vice president, Dina Boluarte, was sworn into office after his removal, and her presidency has divided other Latin American leaders, as per Reuters reports.
Speaking to reporters, Boluarte called for peace and said "we can't have a dialogue if there's violence between us."
She said elections could be moved forward further to December 2023 from April 2024, a date she had pledged earlier. The vote is currently slated for 2026 when Castillo's term would have ended.
Since his arrest, Castillo has been detained at the DIROES police facility in Lima. He called on supporters to come to the jail, saying he should be released after the initial seven-day period of pretrial detention expired Wednesday. He has also denied the charges of rebellion and conspiracy.
However, sources from the prosecutor's office and analysts said Castillo cannot be released while the Supreme Court resolves the prosecutors' request, Reuters reported.
