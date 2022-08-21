Explained: Should I get a regular booster or wait for Omicron-specific jab?3 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 05:43 PM IST
The decision that whether one should get a regular booster or wait for Omicron-specific jab is a personal one, experts opined
With new generation COVID vaccines coming into the foray, people are now spoilt for choice. And this also led to a crucial dilemma, as many are now confused about which jab to take as a booster and when. Responding to this, Kathryn Edwards, a paediatrician and director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee told scientific journal Nature, “These are hard questions, and there are no real right answers."