Explained: What are ‘Security Guarantees’ Ukraine seeks and US promises to end the war?

Russia and the United States, in a major turnaround towards ending the war in Ukraine, have accepted the ‘Security Guarantees’ for Kyiv. After the meeting, much was said about the ‘Security Guarantees,’ but not enough details were shared on what such assurances might mean for Ukraine, battered by more than three years of Russian attacks.

The meeting was attended by US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte among others.

WHAT ‘SECURITY GUARANTEES’ MEAN FOR UKRAINE? The ‘Security Guarantees’ would ensure that Russia does not invade Ukraine again. But there would be no NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) membership for the country.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has mentioned that there was a discussion on “Article 5” type security guarantees for Ukraine.

NATO’s Article 5 says that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all 32 members. Ukraine has written its goal of joining the alliance into its constitution as a key national priority.

There was no talk of sending troops on the ground in Ukraine but a NATO-style protection for Ukraine. Also Read | Did Zelensky agree to a ceasefire? What do we know from Trump-Zelensky meeting?

WHO WILL BACK ‘SECURITY GUARANTEES’ FOR UKRAINE? Donald Trump has said that the US could back security guarantees for Ukraine.

After the meeting with Zelensky, Donald Trump said, “European countries want to give protection and they feel very strongly about it and we’ll help them out with that.”

The US President has also suggested that Vladimir Putin has accepted the ‘Security Guarantees’ for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “When we speak about security guarantees, we speak about the whole security of the European continent."

There has been no commitment of sending any US troops to bolster Ukraine's security.