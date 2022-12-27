The amount of pressure loss within the low-pressure mass must be at least 24 millibars in 24 hours to be considered a bomb cyclone. As a result, the gradient between the two air masses, or pressure differential, increases quickly, strengthening the winds. Bombogenesis is the name given to this process of fast intensification. Despite the fact that this type of storm is not particularly uncommon, this one is highly powerful and has high winds that are causing heavy snow or rain to fall in numerous regions.