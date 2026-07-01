Explained: What is China's new Ethnic Unity Law and why is it controversial?

China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law came into force on July 1, formalising President Xi Jinping's vision of a unified Chinese national identity. Beijing says the legislation promotes ethnic harmony and national security, but critics—including the United Nations, Taiwan and international rights groups—warn it could accelerate the assimilation of ethnic minorities and expand China's legal reach beyond its borders.

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Here's what the law does and why it has become controversial.

What is China's new Ethnic Unity Law? The law aims to strengthen what Beijing calls a "shared Chinese national identity" among the country's 56 officially recognised ethnic groups.

China's Han majority accounts for more than 90% of the population, while minorities include Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongols, Hui, Kazakhs and dozens of other ethnic communities.

The legislation makes ethnic unity a legal obligation across education, public administration, cultural institutions and local governments.

What does the law require? The legislation introduces several measures designed to reinforce national integration:

-Mandarin Chinese must remain the primary language in schools and government institutions.

-Schools must teach students to develop a strong sense of belonging to the Chinese nation.

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-Parents are expected to educate children to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Chinese nation.

-Museums, libraries and cultural institutions must promote Chinese history and national unity.

-Local governments are encouraged to pursue ethnic integration through housing and community planning.

-Authorities are empowered to act against activities considered to "undermine ethnic unity" or encourage separatism.

Why are critics concerned? Rights groups argue the law goes far beyond promoting social cohesion.

According to Amnesty International, it institutionalises policies of forced assimilation by encouraging minority communities to adopt a state-defined identity centred on Han Chinese culture.

Critics say the legislation could further weaken:

-Minority languages

-Religious freedom

-Cultural traditions

-Local educational systems

-Freedom of expression and association

Many fear the law provides a stronger legal basis for policies already implemented in Xinjiang and Tibet, including restrictions on minority-language education and expanded political oversight.

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Why is the law's overseas reach controversial? One of the most contentious provisions allows China to hold individuals and organisations outside mainland China liable if they are deemed to undermine ethnic unity.

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Why are Tibetans and Uyghurs particularly worried? Tibetan and Uyghur representatives argue the legislation reinforces policies aimed at reshaping their identities.

They cite concerns including:

-Expansion of Mandarin-only education

-Restrictions on Tibetan- and Uyghur-language instruction

-Boarding schools separating children from their communities

-Limits on religious practice

-Pressure to adopt Han Chinese cultural identity

What has the United Nations said? UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called for the law to be repealed.

He warned it risks further restricting:

-Language rights

-Education

-Religious practice

-Cultural expression

-Freedom of assembly

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-Freedom of expression

Why has Taiwan condemned the law? Taiwan says the legislation could be used against people outside China whose speech or actions are considered unacceptable by Beijing.

Taipei warned the law expands China's ability to intimidate Taiwanese citizens and international supporters of Taiwan.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council argued that the legislation contains vague legal language that could be used to fabricate charges against individuals travelling to or engaging with China.

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