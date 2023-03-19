Explained: What is Serbia-Kosovo peace deal to normalize ties?2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:11 AM IST
Kosovo and Serbia have been holding normalization talks under EU mediation, with their success key for Pristina's and Belgrade's aspirations to join the wealthy bloc.
Serbia and Kosovo have reached ‘some kind of a deal’ on implementing a Western-backed deal to normalize ties, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday. The two sides have agreed on some points, but not on all points, according to the news agency Reuters.
