Explained: What is Shamonda virus? WHO says first human case reported in France — risks to humans and animals listed

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that France reported the first documented case of a human infection with Shamonda virus, a virus which was previously detected only in animals.

Sharing details of the case in a social media post, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the "unidentified" patient died due to the infection in early October.

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About the first Shamonda virus patient The man had been hospitalised in Lyon with an unrelated serious disease, a French health ministry official told reporters. The victim was in his 60s and lived in the Lyon area, local newspaper Le Progres reported.

"The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones," WHO's Tedros wrote on social media.

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The WHO Director-General further informed that the French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present.

"World Health Organization is in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission and any potential risk to public health," Tedros said.

What is Shamonda virus? The Shamonda virus is mainly found in livestock, especially cattle, sheep, goats, horses and alpacas.

It belongs to the same group as Schmallenberg virus, which causes reproductive disorders in livestock, Reuters reported.

How does Shamonda virus spread? The virus is thought to spread between animals by the bites of a midge, which is a small fly-like insect. Further studies are needed to fully understand transmission, according to WHO.

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Is there any risk to public? According to the United Nations, French authorities said that no health risk to the general public has been identified so far.

The one patient who died due to the virus had been in an area where the virus was circulating among animals and where Culicoides midges were present, WHO said.

In which other countries has Shamonda virus been detected? First detected in cattle in Nigeria in 1965, it has since been found in parts of Africa and Asia.

First identified in Europe in late July, by October 20 cases had been reported in more than a dozen European countries, including in top cattle breeders France, Germany, Spain and Ireland.

France said the virus had likely been circulating in the country since the spring.

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The latest was the first case where the virus was detected in a human.

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How dangerous is Shamonda virus for animals? Symptoms include fever, diarrhoea and reduced milk production.

More serious complications include abortions and severe foetal malformations. Neurological disorders have also been reported in some horses.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) says the long-term impact of the European variants remains uncertain.

How dangerous is Shamonda virus for humans? The first documented patient (in France) was being treated for a serious illness at a hospital in Lyon and had a severely weakened immune system, Reuters reported.

The UN's World Health Organization said that based on current information and knowledge of the transmission of closely related viruses, this was an isolated human case and unlikely to lead to wider spread at this time.

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French authorities suspect infection occurred through a midge bite in eastern France, where the virus circulated among livestock earlier this year.

They said the patient's brain complications were very likely linked to Shamonda, although investigations into the infection and death are continuing.

Is there any vaccine against Shamonda virus? There are currently no commercially available vaccines against Shamonda virus, according to the internationally recognised World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

What is the current status? Shamonda is not a disease listed by the WOAH and countries are therefore not required to notify WOAH of cases under its disease-specific reporting obligations.

Nor is it listed under the European Union's Animal Health Law framework, meaning it is not subject to EU disease-specific mandatory surveillance.

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Because of this, available data may not provide a complete picture of its spread.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in