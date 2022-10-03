Taken together with Putin’s decision to call for a partial mobilisation of Russian reserve troops, it means that the war is far from over. Ukraine’s victories in recent weeks had sparked hopes that Russia’s precarious military position could force the Kremlin to come to the negotiating table. If Putin pushes through the annexation of Ukrainian territory, analysts fear that there will be no way out for Russia or Ukraine. Moscow will be forced to fight for what it claims as its territory while Ukraine will refuse to negotiate so long as Russia claims its land.