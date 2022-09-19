Explained: What the new US-China accounting deal means

In order to unearth government influence and financial control exercised by the CCP over these companies, the US passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act of 2020 which sought to cut access to American exchanges and capitals for those companies that did not fully comply with US regulatory standards. If such companies choose not to open their books to scrutiny by regulators, American authorities will stop the exchange and sale of their securities on US exchanges.

