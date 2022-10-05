Explained: Why does Elon Musk want to buy Twitter again?2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 04:28 PM IST
Earlier, Elon Musk claimed that Twitter greatly exaggerated how it calculates the number of 'spam bot' accounts
Earlier, Elon Musk claimed that Twitter greatly exaggerated how it calculates the number of 'spam bot' accounts
Listen to this article
The news that Elon Musk has decided to move forward with his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter may have come as an unexpected surprise from the Tesla CEO who enjoys shocking people. It caused Twitter's stock to skyrocket and alarmed several media watchdogs and civil rights organisations concerned about the type of free expression that might flourish on the social media site under Musk.