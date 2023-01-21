Google sent an email to its foreign employees in the US notifying them that the company will pause any new filings of Program Electronic Review Management (PERM), a crucial step in obtaining an employer-sponsored green card.

The email was published on Team Blind, an anonymous social networking site for certified IT workers, on January 19 by a Google employee who feared layoffs. The announcement was shared by another member of Team Blind.

“I joined mid last year and they submitted PWD to DOL ~5 months back and also started recruiting I think. Does this new announcement mean Google will not be continuing my employment based green card application?" the user wrote.

The halt won't impact current or upcoming applications for other visa types, according to Google, which said it would continue to support PERM applications that have already been submitted, Observer reported. What is PERM? Employers in America must often start the procedure by obtaining a "labour certification" (LC) from the Department of Labor (DOL) in order to apply for permanent residence for foreign workers. The PERM application is the first step before one may get engaged in the process of obtaining a “green card".

Employers can use the PERM system to electronically submit an application to the DOL attesting that they have taken the necessary steps to recruit US workers but have been unsuccessful in doing so. Employers are in charge of keeping records of the hiring process, and the DOL receives the records as a consequence of an audit. Who’ll be affected? Foreign employees based in the US whose temporary work visas are about to expire and those looking to obtain permanent residency in the US will be most impacted by the suspension of PERM applications.

Employers are encouraged to hire American citizens who have recently lost their jobs before making efforts to keep a foreign worker on staff.

According to PERM regulations, in the event of a layoff, an employer must inform former employees who have been fired within the previous six months and determine if they are "minimally qualified" for the position for which they plan to hire a foreign national.

