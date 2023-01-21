Explained: Why Google pausing PERM is concerning for those looking for employer-sponsored green card1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Google has stopped the PERM application, the first step before one may get engaged in the process of obtaining a 'green card'.
Google sent an email to its foreign employees in the US notifying them that the company will pause any new filings of Program Electronic Review Management (PERM), a crucial step in obtaining an employer-sponsored green card.
