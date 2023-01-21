Employers can use the PERM system to electronically submit an application to the DOL attesting that they have taken the necessary steps to recruit US workers but have been unsuccessful in doing so. Employers are in charge of keeping records of the hiring process, and the DOL receives the records as a consequence of an audit. Who’ll be affected? Foreign employees based in the US whose temporary work visas are about to expire and those looking to obtain permanent residency in the US will be most impacted by the suspension of PERM applications.