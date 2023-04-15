Explained: Why is Elon Musk planning to launch a ChatGPT-like entity?2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Billionaire Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.
Billionaire Elon Musk, who has frequently publicly criticized OpenAI after it launched the artificial intelligence-based chatbot ‘ChatGPT’, established an A.I. company called X.AI Corporation in the state of Nevada in the United States.
