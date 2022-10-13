Explained: Why toilet paper is set to get more expensive

Russia prohibited the export of birch wood in March in retaliation to sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union following Putin’s incursion into Ukraine. Consequently, about 800,000 to 1.2 million metric tons of pulp is expected to disappear from the market, according to industry estimates. Pulp prices have already risen around 45% this year as the cost for the energy-intensive process of churning wood chips into cellulosic mash has soared. Now, as Europe’s biggest producers start to feel a pinch in supplies, paper producers are having to compete further afield to secure their raw material.