Explainer: 10 things to watch for at COP27 in Egypt this year

UN climate summits have tended to focus on the responsibilities the richest owe to the poorest, often leaving out one key demographic that will be crucial to transition: coal-reliant middle-income countries. Indonesia could announce its own Just Energy Transition Partnership alongside donors like the US and the EU at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, which runs during the second week of COP27. Similar deals with Vietnam and Senegal are in the pipeline before the end of the year, while one with India is slated for 2023.