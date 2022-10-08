Explainer: Canada's measure to let international students work over 20 hours2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 10:23 PM IST
- Canada removed the work restriction of 20 hours for international student to plug the labor shortages in the economy
More than 6 lakh international students in Canada took a sigh of relief on Friday, as Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced a major reform for international students in Canada. The government decided to temporarily lift the 20-hour work restriction for international students from 15 November 2022 until 31 December 2023, in order to deal with the historic labor shortages in Canada.