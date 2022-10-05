Explainer: Elon Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

DID MUSK'S APPROACH TO BUYING TWITTER HURT OR HELP HIS CASE?

“He was fairly cavalier," Quinn said. Recently released text messages between Musk and others show jubilation over Musk taking a large stake in Twitter and joining its board. It wasn’t until after he signed the merger agreement in late April that he undertook what’s called due diligence, close inspection, regarding the company and starting lodging complaints about bots, Quinn noted. That may not have impressed the judge as the right approach for someone buying a major company.