Explainer: Hezbollah’s origin and role in Israel -Hamas war

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has escalated the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas are also backed by the Iran.

Origins of Hezbollah Hezbollah was founded in 1982, the middle of Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war, by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. It was part of Iran's effort to export its 1979 Islamic Revolution around the region and fight Israeli forces after their 1982 invasion of Lebanon.

Influenced by Iran's Shi'ite Islamist ideology, Hezbollah recruited Lebanese Shi'ite Muslims.

The United States and some other Western governments call Hezbollah a terrorist group.

Hezbollah's military Hezbollah demonstrated its military power in 2006 during a five-week war with Israel. The war erupted after Hezbollah crossed into Israeli territory, kidnapping its two soldiers and killing others.

During the conflict, Hezbollah fired thousands of rockets into Israel. 1,200 people were estimated to be killed in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 158 Israelis.

Hezbollah boasts weapons including precision rockets and drones, and says it can hit all parts of Israel.

Hezbollah's role in Israel-Hamas conflict Hezbollah is said to have deep ties to Hamas, which controls Gaza, and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian faction backed by Iran.

Hezbollah had said that it was in “direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance" on October 7, the day when Hamas launched attack from Gaza into Israel, killing 1,300 people.

Since October 7, Hezbollah has continuously exchanged cross-border fire with Israeli forces.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have mounted attacks on Israel from Lebanon for the first time.

Hezbollah in Lebanon Hezbollah has ministers in government and lawmakers in parliament.

The group entered Lebanese politics in 2005 after Syria withdrew forces from Lebanon following the killing of former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Many Lebanese Shi'ites say the group defends Lebanon from Israel.

Hezbollah’s influence in Middle East The Lebanese group has been a source of inspiration and support for other Iran-backed Islamic groups across the Middle East.

It has trained armed groups in Iraq.

According to reports, Hezbollah has also fought in support of the Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen.

Hezbollah has said that it is ready to help when the time comes in the Gaza war.

Israel had no interest in waging war on its northern front and if Hezbollah restrained itself then Israel would also keep the situation along the border as it is, said Israeli defence minister on Sunday.

