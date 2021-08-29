Explained: Hurricane Ida similar to Katrina, but stronger, smaller

Normally when a storm intensifies or stalls it takes up all of the region’s warm water and then hits colder water that starts to weaken the storm or at least keeps it from further strengthening. But these warm water spots keep fueling a storm. Katrina powered up this way and so did Ida, gaining power over an area with hurricane fuel more than 500 feet (150 meters) deep, “just a hot tub," McNoldy said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}