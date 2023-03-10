Explainer -Silicon Valley Bank crisis: What led to stock crash, what lies ahead?

Here's all you need to know about Silicon Valley Bank financial crisis:

To understand what has happened with America's largest lender, it is important to look at the sound balance sheet and the growth of SVB. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group is one of the important lenders for early-stage businesses. As per the report by Fortune.com, the 40-year-old bank has a relationship with more than 50% of all venture-backed companies in the US. Venture or private equity funds make up approximately 56% of the bank's global banking portfolio in 2022.