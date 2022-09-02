Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm of 2022, is sitting just south of Japan's Okinawa Island with sustained winds of 241 kilometers per hour. According to Japan Meteorological Agency, the Hinmnamnor storm will further move northward to approach the island over the weekend. After that the path is uncertain, but projections indicate the storm will continue north toward the Korean peninsula next week, suggesting it will bypass Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.

Okinawa flights have already been disrupted by the storm. Japan Airlines Co. cancelled flights to and from the region Wednesday, while ANA Holdings Inc. said eight flights have been scrubbed through Thursday. Both companies warned that depending on the course of the typhoon, flights could be affected throughout the week.

What the meteorological agency says about the powerful typhoon

Typhoon Hinnamnor has been classified as 'violent' by the meteorological department in Japan. The agency has warned of strong gusts and high tides in Okinawa.

How is the super typhoon presently moving?

As of Thursday, the typhoon was about 290 km south of Miyako Island, moving south-southwest at 20 kph. It had an atmospheric pressure of 920 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 270 kph, according to the Japan meteorological agency.

Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast

The agency forecast winds of up to 108 kph for Okinawa on Friday and up to 252 kph on Saturday, with swells of up to 7 meters on Friday and 10 meters on Saturday.

Forecasters are indicating that Hinnamnor might head for South Korea or southern Japan in the first week of September. Besides, China has issued storm warnings for the coastal provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.

Impact of typhoon Hinnamnor

The storm, given the agency’s highest classification of “violent," is expected to threaten the Okinawa region this week. Some of the islands are remote with only several hundred residents, but the region as a whole has around 1.4 million people. The Okinawa mainland hosts most of the US military bases in Japan.

The intense winds due to the typhoon may cause some houses to collapse, according to Japan Times.

Heavy rain and high waves will also hit the region. The agency predicted rainfall of 180 millimeters in Okinawa up to Thursday morning.

At present, Japan is witnessing its typhoon season. The country is hit by around 20 such storms a year, routinely seeing heavy rains that cause landslides or flash floods.