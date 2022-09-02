Explainer | Super typhoon ‘Hinnamnor’, strongest storm of 2022, batters Japan

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm of 2022, is sitting just south of Japan's Okinawa Island with sustained winds of 241 kilometers per hour. According to Japan Meteorological Agency, the Hinmnamnor storm will further move northward to approach the island over the weekend. After that the path is uncertain, but projections indicate the storm will continue north toward the Korean peninsula next week, suggesting it will bypass Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.

