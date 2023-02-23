Brazil will halt beef export to China starting today, February 23, after a case of mad cow disease was confirmed in the northern state of Para, the country's agriculture and livestock ministry said on Wednesday, according to the news agency Reuters.

The suspension is part of an animal health pact previously agreed upon between China and Brazil and is expected to be temporary. It is a blow to Brazilian farmers, as China is the main destination for Brazil's beef exports.

Brazilian minister Carlos Favaro said, “All measures are being taken immediately at each stage of the investigation and the matter is being handled with total transparency to guarantee Brazilian and global consumers the recognized quality of our meat."

“The symptomatology indicates that it is the atypical form of the disease, which appears spontaneously in nature, causing no risk of dissemination to the herd and to humans," said Para's agricultural defense agency.

Samples were sent to the World Organization for Animal Health lab in Alberta, Canada, to confirm whether it was the classic form of the disease or its "atypical" version.

In 2021, two cases of the disease triggered a suspension in beef exports to China that lasted more than three months.

What is mad cow disease?

Also known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), mad cow disease is degenerative, transmissible, slowly progressive, and a fatal infection that affects the central nervous system of adult cattle.

Basically, there is an abnormal version of a protein found on cell surfaces, called a prion, according to research. After getting altered, these proteins destroy the nervous system tissue- the brain and spinal cord.

What are the signs of BSE in cows?

According to US Food and Drug Administration, a common sign of BSE in cows is incoordination. A sick cow has trouble walking and getting up, and may also act very nervous or violent, which is why BSE is often called “mad cow disease."

It usually takes four to six years from the time a cow is infected with the abnormal prion to when it first shows symptoms of BSE. This is called the incubation period. During the incubation period, there is no way to tell that a cow has BSE by looking at it.

Once a cow starts to show symptoms, it gets sicker and sicker until it dies, usually within two weeks to six months. There is no treatment for BSE and no vaccine to prevent it, it said.

What causes mad cow disease?

Most scientists think that BSE is caused by a protein called a prion. For reasons that are not completely understood, the normal prion protein changes into an abnormal prion protein that is harmful. The body of a sick cow does not even know the abnormal prion is there. Without knowing it is there, the cow’s body cannot fight off the disease.

How to test BSE in a cow?

Currently, there is no reliable way to test for BSE in a live cow. After a cow dies, scientists can tell if it had BSE by looking at its brain tissue under a microscope and seeing its spongy appearance, according to USFDA reports.

Scientists can also tell if a cow had BSE by using test kits that can detect the abnormal prion in the brain, the administration added.

How does a cow get BSE?

The parts of a cow that are not eaten by people are cooked, dried, and ground into a powder. The powder is then used for a variety of purposes, including as an ingredient in animal feed, the federal agency of the Department of Health said.

A cow gets BSE by eating feed contaminated with parts that came from another cow that was sick with BSE. The contaminated feed contains the abnormal prion, and a cow becomes infected with the abnormal prion when it eats the feed.

If a cow gets BSE, it most likely ate the contaminated feed during its first year of life. If a cow becomes infected with the abnormal prion when it is one-year-old, it usually will not show signs of BSE until it is five-years-old or older, it stated.

(With Reuters inputs)