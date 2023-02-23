Explainer: What is mad cow disease, which is being reported in Brazil?
Mad cow disease: The suspension is part of an animal health pact previously agreed upon between China and Brazil and is expected to be temporary.
Brazil will halt beef export to China starting today, February 23, after a case of mad cow disease was confirmed in the northern state of Para, the country's agriculture and livestock ministry said on Wednesday, according to the news agency Reuters.
