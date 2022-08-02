EXPLAINER: Who was al-zawahri — and why did US kill him?5 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Al-Zawahri was killed on sunday morning as he walked out on the balcony of a house in Kabul by two missile strikes from a US drone
A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al- Zawahri, who helped Osama bin Laden plot the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and helped ensur al-Qaida survived and spread in the years after. President Joe Biden on Monday announced the killing of al-Zawahri, delivering a significant counterterrorism win just 11 months after American troops left the country.