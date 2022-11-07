Explainer: Why US mid-term elections matter for the world?

The United States will go through the mid-term elections on 8 November at a very crucial time in the history of the world. Global economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war, unrest in Iran, etc., the world currently seems to be standing at a critical juncture and changes in the politics of the USA can give it a different turn.
The United States will go through the mid-term elections on 8 November at a very crucial time in the history of the world. Global economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war, unrest in Iran, etc., the world currently seems to be standing at a critical juncture and changes in the politics of the USA can give it a different turn.
The mid-term elections come at a time when President Joe Biden is going through poor ratings for over a year and has taken some decisions which had multiple impacts like pushing new laws on climate change, gun control, and infrastructure investment.
The mid-term elections come at a time when President Joe Biden is going through poor ratings for over a year and has taken some decisions which had multiple impacts like pushing new laws on climate change, gun control, and infrastructure investment.
President Biden is leading America through the worst of economic crises with high inflation and unemployment. The mid-term elections can play a crucial role in deciding who will control the Congress, state legislatures, and the governor's offices. In case the Democrats lose their narrow majority, the next two years will become more challenging for the President as he will face hurdles in getting the bills passed.
President Biden is leading America through the worst of economic crises with high inflation and unemployment. The mid-term elections can play a crucial role in deciding who will control the Congress, state legislatures, and the governor's offices. In case the Democrats lose their narrow majority, the next two years will become more challenging for the President as he will face hurdles in getting the bills passed.
The Supreme Court order in which it overturned its judgment in Roe vs Wade and lifted the constitutional protection available on abortion rights has became one of the most polarizing issue for this election with Republicans promising to implement the judgment and proposing a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, while Democrats promised to uphold the women's rights to abortion.
The Supreme Court order in which it overturned its judgment in Roe vs Wade and lifted the constitutional protection available on abortion rights has became one of the most polarizing issue for this election with Republicans promising to implement the judgment and proposing a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, while Democrats promised to uphold the women's rights to abortion.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the policy of the United States to not directly engage in the war but, pressurize Russia with sanctions has not gone well with the economy of the US with record levels of inflation and the subsequent steps by the US Fed to control the spiraling inflation.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the policy of the United States to not directly engage in the war but, pressurize Russia with sanctions has not gone well with the economy of the US with record levels of inflation and the subsequent steps by the US Fed to control the spiraling inflation.
Donald Trump, who is under the scanner of government agencies for all the wrong reasons seems to be the face of the Republican campaign and in case they perform well in these elections, it can also be a returning bell for the former President to enter the Presidential race for the third time.
Donald Trump, who is under the scanner of government agencies for all the wrong reasons seems to be the face of the Republican campaign and in case they perform well in these elections, it can also be a returning bell for the former President to enter the Presidential race for the third time.
Under Joe Biden, despite several red flags and disappointment of its all-weather ally Israel, the US is trying to give one more try to the nuclear agreement with Iran and that might help to ease up the energy supplies in the world, but if Donald Trump returns in 2024, he will pull America back again from the agreement and may bring it at brink of another war in the region.
Under Joe Biden, despite several red flags and disappointment of its all-weather ally Israel, the US is trying to give one more try to the nuclear agreement with Iran and that might help to ease up the energy supplies in the world, but if Donald Trump returns in 2024, he will pull America back again from the agreement and may bring it at brink of another war in the region.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.