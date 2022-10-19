Explainer- Why Venezuela's refugee exodus to the US has been accelerating

WHY WERE THE NEW MEASURES PUT IN PLACE?

The measures respond in part to political pressure on US President Joe Biden to curb record numbers of illegal crossings at the Mexico-US border. Venezuelans have been one of the largest groups of migrants involved in such crossings, in part because Washington granted temporary protection status last year to those who were on US soil. Deporting Venezuelans is also more complicated than with migrants of other nationalities because the two countries broke diplomatic relations in 2019, making it difficult to organize deportation flights.