Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?

US airlines have warned the directives could disrupt up to 4% of daily flights

3 min read . 05:20 PM IST

David Shepardson, Reuters

The US FAA has warned that the new 5G technology could interfere with instruments such as altimeters, which measure how far above the ground an airplane is travelling. Altimeters operate in the 4.2-4.4 GHz range and the concern is that the auctioned frequencies sit too close to this range