Explainer-How black boxes of crashed Chinese jet will be handled

Black boxes are not actually black but high-visibility orange. Experts disagree how the nickname originated but it has become synonymous with the quest for answers when planes crash. (A representational image)

05:14 PM IST

Tim Hepher,Jamie Freed, Reuters

An official at China's aviation regulator said the black box that was found was ‘severely damaged’ and they were unsure if it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder at this stage