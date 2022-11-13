Explosion at busy street in Istanbul's Taksim kills 4, injures 381 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 08:32 PM IST
An explosion at a busy street in Central Istanbul's Taksim area has left at least four people dead and wounded 38
At least four people died and 38 were injured after an explosion rocked Istanbul's popular and busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, a senior official said. Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries. The cause of the explosion was not clear.