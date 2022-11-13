At least four people died and 38 were injured after an explosion rocked Istanbul's popular and busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, a senior official said. Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries. The cause of the explosion was not clear.

A video that went viral on social media showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

⚠️‼️🇹🇷💥Explosion occurred in the center of Istanbul, there are wounded, Turkish TV reports



The explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul pic.twitter.com/7tlBdBdQTU — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) November 13, 2022

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

(With agency inputs)