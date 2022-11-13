Explosion at busy street in Istanbul's Taksim kills 4, injures 38

Explosion at busy street in Istanbul's Taksim kills 4, injures 381 min read . 08:32 PM IST
An explosion at a busy street in Central Istanbul's Taksim area has left at least four people dead and wounded 38
At least four people died and 38 were injured after an explosion rocked Istanbul's popular and busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, a senior official said. Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries. The cause of the explosion was not clear.
A video that went viral on social media showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion
Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.
(With agency inputs)
