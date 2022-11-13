Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Explosion at busy street in Istanbul's Taksim kills 4, injures 38

Explosion at busy street in Istanbul's Taksim kills 4, injures 38

1 min read . 08:32 PM ISTLivemint
Blast at Taksim in Istanbul has left several people dead

An explosion at a busy street in Central Istanbul's Taksim area has left at least four people dead and wounded 38

At least four people died and 38 were injured after an explosion rocked Istanbul's popular and busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, a senior official said. Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries. The cause of the explosion was not clear.

At least four people died and 38 were injured after an explosion rocked Istanbul's popular and busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, a senior official said. Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries. The cause of the explosion was not clear.

A video that went viral on social media showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

A video that went viral on social media showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion

The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP