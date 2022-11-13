Explosion at centre of Istanbul captured on video: Watch

Explosion at centre of Istanbul captured on video: Watch1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- The explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul
An explosion in the centre of a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul left at least 4 dead and other people wounded and running from the scene of the fiery blast, according to published videos and Turkish media.
A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. The explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m.
Watch video here:
Several TV media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul's popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district.
State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.
Later Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya took to Twitter to inform "According to initial reports, 4 people lost their lives and 38 were injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street."
Our wounded are being treated. We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. Developments will be shared with the public, he added in Turkish.
A Reuters reporter saw a helicopter overhead and several ambulances in nearby Taksim Square.
The nearby Kasimpasa police station told Reuters all crews were at the scene but gave no further details. Local media said inspectors were on the scene. The Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals.
(Further details awaited)
